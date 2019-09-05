Grafton man turns to new program to find love

A GRAFTON man's journey to find love may not have gone to plan, but his story does have a happy ending.

Army-veteran and marriage celebrant Gary Wilson appeared on Channel Seven's The Proposal on Tuesday night with eight women were vying to get to know him better.

Mr Wilson said the program was incredibly daunting and the craziest thing he has ever done.

"I didn't have a lot of time to make a decision. Everything was based on such little information about each of them," he said.

In just an hour he narrowed the field of eight women down to just one, before he got down on one knee before 27-year-old Mika.

"It was no secret I have not had the best luck with relationships in the past. I am somebody who really wanted to be a husband, to be a father," he said.

"I thought why not? This could an opportunity to find that."

The Proposal: Gary Wilson on The Proposal.

Whilst the relationship with Mika didn't work out, Mr Wilson said he has met a "wonderful lady" since the show was filmed.

It was the simple, "no fuss" formula of Channel Seven's new program which appealed to Mr Wilson from the start.

"Everybody bares their soul straight away," he said.

"They're nothing extraneous about it, you know the important stuff straight away."

Mr Wilson said he had been "anxious" for the episode to air and was glad people could see it and be entertained.

His focus now is on his new relationship and two-year-old daughter Audrey.

"I've just tried to really move on with my life and focus on what's important," he said.

