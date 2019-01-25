Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAND UP: Christopher Buchanan wants to work.
HAND UP: Christopher Buchanan wants to work. Jarrard Potter
News

Grafton man's desperate search for work

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

SINCE he was 14 years old, whether it was abseiling buildings in Townsville to wash windows or night fill packing shelves in a supermarket, Christopher Buchanan has always been a worker, breaking a cycle of unemployment which has impacted his past.

Now just shy of his 30th birthday, however, Mr Buchanan has been without work for almost a month, and is growing desperate in his search for a new job.

"I like going to work and coming home and seeing my daughter in my work clothes, because I didn't see that growing up,” Mr Buchanan said.

"I've abseiled buildings in Townsville washing windows, I worked at Jupiters Casino, I'm a worker and I always have. I broke the mould, I come from a family that don't work and I'm not like that, but at the moment I feel like I am.

"I've got my daughter and my partner to look after but I don't feel like a good father at the moment if I can't provide for them and it's not my fault, I'm not being given a fair go. I'm not one to ask for a hand-out, but I am asking for a hand up.”

After suddenly finding himself unemployed three days before Christmas, Mr Buchanan said he has regularly had appointments with job providers, but was not entitled to as much assistance in looking for work as other people who may be suffering mental illness or chronic unemployment.

While Mr Buchanan is blind in one eye, he said that hasn't stopped him from working in the past, and he has no desire to use that as an excuse not to find a job.

"It goes against my grain to say that I've got issues when I don't,” he said.

"I am blind in one eye but that doesn't affect my ability to work. I'm not about to use that as an excuse to be able to get help when there's people out there like myself who are actively looking for work and I want to work.”

If you're able to help Mr Buchanan's job search, email chriscountry89@hotmail .com

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fans robbed after lights go out

    premium_icon Fans robbed after lights go out

    Cricket IT was anyone's game in Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket before a freak storm made it noone's game.

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Business confidence feels the pinch in latest survey

    premium_icon Business confidence feels the pinch in latest survey

    News Successive surveys show increase in uncertainty

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    News Outstanding contributors to the region recognised at ceremony

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Was Chris Hemsworth angling for a Brooms Head escape?

    Was Chris Hemsworth angling for a Brooms Head escape?

    Celebrity Rumours abound of Thor star looking at Clarence property