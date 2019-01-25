Grafton man's desperate search for work

SINCE he was 14 years old, whether it was abseiling buildings in Townsville to wash windows or night fill packing shelves in a supermarket, Christopher Buchanan has always been a worker, breaking a cycle of unemployment which has impacted his past.

Now just shy of his 30th birthday, however, Mr Buchanan has been without work for almost a month, and is growing desperate in his search for a new job.

"I like going to work and coming home and seeing my daughter in my work clothes, because I didn't see that growing up,” Mr Buchanan said.

"I've abseiled buildings in Townsville washing windows, I worked at Jupiters Casino, I'm a worker and I always have. I broke the mould, I come from a family that don't work and I'm not like that, but at the moment I feel like I am.

"I've got my daughter and my partner to look after but I don't feel like a good father at the moment if I can't provide for them and it's not my fault, I'm not being given a fair go. I'm not one to ask for a hand-out, but I am asking for a hand up.”

After suddenly finding himself unemployed three days before Christmas, Mr Buchanan said he has regularly had appointments with job providers, but was not entitled to as much assistance in looking for work as other people who may be suffering mental illness or chronic unemployment.

While Mr Buchanan is blind in one eye, he said that hasn't stopped him from working in the past, and he has no desire to use that as an excuse not to find a job.

"It goes against my grain to say that I've got issues when I don't,” he said.

"I am blind in one eye but that doesn't affect my ability to work. I'm not about to use that as an excuse to be able to get help when there's people out there like myself who are actively looking for work and I want to work.”

If you're able to help Mr Buchanan's job search, email chriscountry89@hotmail .com