Grafton martial arts gym celebrate first anniversary in style

Southside Brazilian Jiu Jitsu celebrated it's first anniversary in Grafton on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Southside Brazilian Jiu Jitsu celebrated it's first anniversary in Grafton on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

SOUTHSIDE Brazilian Jiu Jitsu celebrated its one-year anniversary in style on Saturday with the gym’s first junior grading session.

Thriving at its new location at 46 Through St in South Grafton, owner Henry de Campos said the juniors were excited to be in the presence of a true master.

“We held our first kids grading in the presence of black belt fourth degree Sensei Silvio Autilio, who shared some of his secret moves,” de Campos said.

SBJJ were forced to close their doors as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, but since their reopening de Campos said they have been ensuring maintaining safety protocols at their new space.

“SBJJ Grafton is fully equipped against COVID-19 cross contamination. The mats are cleaned daily and all participant’s temperatures are checked by a registered nurse to ensure safety for all,” de Campos said.

“SBJJ Grafton has over 100 square metres of brand new mats, a dedicated kids room for the little ones, a fully equipped kitchen, a toilet with a shower and more.”

As SBJJ prepare for the Queensland State Championships later in the year, de Campos welcomed anyone interested, no matter what age, to come and try the sport.

“We are currently training for the second biggest sporting competition in the country, the QLD State Championships, which will be held in September,” he said.

“Anyone is welcome to come along. The good news is our gym is also an Active Kids provider.”