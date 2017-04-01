Grafton Men's Shed: legends in their own lunch room

Grafton Men's Shed member honour artist Linda Westmoreland for creating a mural containing the faces of 49 of their members in 2016. She spent more than six months creating the work of art on a wall in the lunchroom. The artist's guru Graham Mackie is on the left.

AT FIRST sight the new mural adorning an entire wall in the lunch room of the Grafton Men's Shed is a commemoration of the 49 members of the Class of 2016, but artist Linda Westmoreland has created much more.

In almost eight months of painting, which included a sitting for each of them, Ms Westmoreland has packed in a stack of symbols and messages for future viewers to puzzle through.

For a crowd of about 40 people, who turned up for the unveiling of the mural by local artist Graham Mackie, there was a quick decoding of the symbols from Men's Shed member Kevin Watkins.

"If people look at the mural for a while you will see things in there that will make you wonder why they are there," he said.

Mr Watkins said the symbolism of the globe and a comet linked the local Men's Shed into the parent body, University of the Third Age, which was an international body.

He said the artist has included personal symbols for many of her subjects connecting them with projects they had worked on at the shed.

"I wonder how many rocking horses people looking at the mural can see," Mr Watkins said.

"I know there's three, but not everyone will see the third one."

Men's Shed spokesman Bruce Carle said the mural was the beginning of an ambitious project to tell the history of the Men's Shed, the Grafton Brewery and the Clarence Valley in a series of murals around the room.

"The plan is to have a mural showing the Grafton Brewery, then one depicting the Clarence River and its history," he said.

"The last one we want to do is the workers drinking in the Snake Pit, which was a big part of the brewery's history."

He said the Men's Shed would love to find more photos of the brewery and particularly the fabled Snake Pit.

"A lot of blokes can remember having a beer in the Snake Pit, but not too many have photographs of it," Mr Carle said.