Grafton mountain bikers emerge from smoke with big ambitions

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Grafton mountain bikers have had a tough past few months with the Bom Bom Forest Park trails off limits due to fires and torrential rain.

But they have emerged in February with ambitious plans for the year ahead including new inclusive programs and an exciting new competition on the North Coast.

Newly elected Grafton Cycling Club president and Bom Bom Racing organiser Grant Hodgins said he is “hopeful there is something that will motivate riders to come along to club events and set some goals to participate in some of the big events on offer.”

Hodgins and his fellow club members have been hard at work trying to get the Bom Bom trails back up to scratch.

“After forest closure throughout summer because of the Forest Corp’s fire fighting efforts, and the recent storms, we have been unable to conduct the usual maintenance of the Bom Bom tracks and we have a fair bit of work ahead of us repairing the tracks,” Hodgins said.

“In the meantime, we want to let everyone know the tracks are open, but please exercise caution as there is track damage from erosion and fallen trees.”

Hodgins announced a new program that he hopes will bring more women out to the tracks as well as the introduction of a new series including clubs up and down the North Coast.

“Our local ladies will be holding a social and skills ride roughly every four weeks, after a first session earlier this month,” he said.

”We will also have a new grassroots style Mountain bike series starting up with all the clubs from Port Macquarie to New Italy participating. Bom Bom will be holding out round on the May 2, which coincidentally will be the first day of the Grafton Festival of the Bike, culminating with the running of the 60th Grafton to Inverell Race.”

The Graft-Ton Grind is set to return for a second year on May 30 and will feature a similar format as the inaugural event.

“If people want to train towards the Bom Bom round they should get in contact either at a chook race or on Bom Bom Racing Facebook page,” Hodgins said.

Both Mountain bike and Road cycling will be represented at the Grafton Shopping world sign-ons on the weekends through February.