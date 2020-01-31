Grafton musician wins big at Tamworth music festival

WINNERS: Georgia Cummins (far right) came third in the Toyota Country Music Busking Championships 2020.

A GRAFTON musician has come away from the Tamworth Country Music Festival this year with a long-awaited win.

Georgia Cummins (also known as Georgia Grae) took out third place in the Toyota Country Music Busking Championships 2020, leaving her with a prize that will hopefully see an album released later this year.

Ms Cummins was one of 400 buskers who put in seven to eight-hour days in the Tamworth heat across the 10-day festival to be picked as one of the top 10 buskers by a panel of judges.

After two years of entering the competition to no avail, Ms Cummins puts her success down to a few new skills she picked up in the past 12 months.

STREET ART: Grafton's Georgia Cummins put in long hours busking at the Tamworth Country Music Festival this year.

“I was with my cousin, we were doing the busking comp for the past two years and we were always like ‘We’re going to get in this year!’, and we never heard back,” she said.

“Then this year I learnt a lot of new things, like the harmonica. Everyone was like ‘Wow it’s a girl that plays the harmonica!’, so they’d stop all the time.

“It was really different this year, I was so shocked when they called me. I had other plans on Sunday just in case, so I’d be happy either way.”

The final performance took the best musicians from the streets to the stage, and despite Ms Cummins’ extensive experience having supported major artists including Dami Im and Thirsty Merc, the nerves still crept in.

Georgia Cummins busking at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

“Busking can be really nerve-racking when there’s people listening, some people will stop and you’ll get a crowd,” she said.

“The difference between that and being on stage, there’s so many more eyes on you on stage and you’re being recorded on a live stream as well, so I was a lot more nervous in a way.

“It was such a hit just being up on stage and being able to play an original and having everyone listening rather than just walking past and then choosing to listen.”

Ms Cummins is keen to get recording and said the $1000 prize was a “blessing” that would go straight towards helping that dream come true.

Catch Georgia around the Clarence Valley, for her latest shows visit her Facebook page.