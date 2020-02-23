Grafton Netball Association take the court ahead of big 2020

NETBALL :Welcome back to Grafton netball for the 2020 season.

Important dates to keep in mind are our sign-on days for all clubs, which will take place at the netball courts on Bacon St. Club delegates will be present for both team and individual registration on February 29 and March 7 from noon–2pm for ages five years old and upwards.

Take advantage of the State Government’s Active Kids program to help pay your child’s netball fees. The NSW Government will provide a $100 voucher to parents/guardians of school-enrolled children. The $100 voucher can be used for registration and participation costs for sport and fitness activities. Every child (4.5-18 years old) enrolled in school from Kindergarten to Year 12 is eligible. This includes those who are home schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW. It will not be means tested and one voucher will be available for every child in the family annually over the next four years.

There will be no limits on the number of applications per family, as long as every child is enrolled in school. Head to our website at graftonna.nsw.netball.com.au and follow the step by step instructions on how to get your voucher number then redeem it when you register online with your club.

Players should keep in mind that fees for the year will need to be paid, either during initial registration or shortly after, as there will be a “no pay, no play” rule imposed on all players by week two of the competition, which will commence on March 21. We look forward to seeing both new and old faces join us for the netball season.

NetSetGo is Netball Australia’s introductory program for netball. It has been developed to provide children from the ages of five to seven years with the best possible introduction to netball, ensuring enjoyment and continued participation in the sport. The program incorporates skill activities, minor games and modified matches in a fun and safe environment. This weekly program will be co-ordinated by accredited coach Courtney King to ensure a quality experience for all participants.

In 2020, Grafton Netball Association NetSetGo player registrations will be done online by the individuals. Head to the website and follow the instructions under the tab “GNA NET SET GO Registration.”

Come and try days for our NET program are March 21 and 28 at 12.30pm. For more information contact Brooke 0437 426 070.