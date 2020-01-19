Menu
Action from regonal netball open semi-final between Lower Clarence and Grafton at Grafton Sports Centre last year.
Netball

Grafton netball in motion as season approaches

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
NETBALL :Grafton Netball Association is preparing for another big year on the court after locking in the final representative coach ahead of trials at the end of the month.

Carlie Bullen fills the final gap as under-17 coach and despite a lack of representative coaching experience, GNA publicity officer Brooke Burton believes she will be a good fit.

“It’ll be Carlie’s first year taking on a representative team. She coaches on weekends so this will be a good step up for her into seniors straight off the bat,” Burton said.

“Coaches usually have a go with juniors first but I think she’ll do a great job.”

While still relatively quiet on the netball front, Burton said representative trials are right around the corner.

“Trials will take place on January 29 and 30. Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout but we should be able to fill all of our teams without any problems,” she said.

Burton is also hoping to get walking netball up and running earlier this year.

“We’re hoping to start that by March or April as a midweek thing again. It’s aimed at players coming back from injury or for people who can’t play fast physical netball,” she said.

Season sign on will be in February. To stay updated, follow the Grafton Netball Association Facebook page or head to graftonna.nsw.netball.com.au

