Grafton netball looking to build game this year

DECIDER: City Thunder's Charlotte Sommer receives the ball at the top of the circle during the Grafton Netball Association A-grade grand final between Northside NYX and City Thunder.

DECIDER: City Thunder's Charlotte Sommer receives the ball at the top of the circle during the Grafton Netball Association A-grade grand final between Northside NYX and City Thunder. Jenna Thompson

NETBALL: The Grafton netball association competition starts this weekend, and for president Brooke Burton, this year is all about building the game.

"We're really working towards building the strength across all the competition, " she said.

The old grade names have changed to divisions, and Division 1 will see four teams, Northside Broldtimers, City Heat, Northside GHS and Ravens battle out for the top prize.

Encouragingly for the association is the strength of the other divisions, with ten teams fighting out other senior divisions, and a full junior competition.

"Last year's champions in A grade have dispersed through the other teams so it really opens up the competition this year,” Burton said.

'We've also put the 7-10 years divisions together, will 11's and 12's on their own.

"We also have the all-abilities team which is a huge plus for us as we're all about be inclusive here.”

Burton said the play had already been competitive through grading games over the past weeks and they were looking forward to another good year of competitive netball.

The competition runs over 16 weeks, with semi-finals scheduled for September.

First games start at 11.30am at the Westward Park courts, with Division 1 playing at 2.30 and 3.30pm.