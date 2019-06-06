Grafton netballers head to Sydney

NETBALL: State title hopefuls are primed and ready to make the journey to Sydney this long weekend.

It is the first time the Grafton Netball Association will be fielding an opens team since 2012 and the women are looking forward to the challenge at Campbelltown Netball Association.

The girls have been working hard throughout the season during training and carnivals, and are more than ready to tackle the challenge this weekend will bring.

A Grafton side will also be heading to the 17s championships at Camden & District Netball Association where they will compete against some of the best netballers in the state.

The Opens team is comprised of Emersyn Burton, Karlie Chevalley, Tahlia Chevalley, Arielle Hackett, Ellie Hodgson, Olivia Matarazzo, Yuri McHugh, Teagan Munro, Caitlin Nay, Hayley Perriott with coach Brooke Burton and manager Tammy Thompson leading the charge.

The 17s team is comprised of Kalila Bell, Amber Brown, Aimee Firth, Grace Ford, Zali Green, Hannah McNaught, Tahlia O'Hara, Cherie Reynolds, Makayla Richards and Sarah Rowe and led by coach Kim Blinman and manager Nancy McNaught.

There will be an incredible 1200 games played across the weekend, involving more than 1000 athletes who will use roughly 200kg of ice for recovery and hundreds of litres of recovery drinks.

The Grafton Netball Association wished their teams all the best as they represent the association in the State Championships.

"We would also like to thank Debbie Morris our Association Executive and our fantastic umpires Cyndi Allen and Rhee Searle for accompanying our teams." said media officer Carlie Bullen.

"We hope everyone has a fabulous weekend and plays their heart out. Good luck girls and go Grafton!"