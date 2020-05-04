Grafton opener set on level playing field

Peter Ball trained Lost Light beat home Praeferox and Spirit in the Sky at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Vines @ 139 Maiden Plate (1006 metres) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

R1 MAIDEN HCP :In racing there is always a favourite, no matter how level the field.

That may be the case in today’s Race 1 Advantage Pharmacy Maclean Maiden Handicap 1115m, but the pedigree of young talent taking to the track at Grafton makes this an interesting way to kick off Clarence Valley Jockey Club’s first meeting in May.

Brett Dodson-trained Praeferox sits slightly in front in the betting market, but Warren Gavenlock-trained Surmise, Matthew Dunn’s Ready To Party and Daniel Want’s Sacred Thoughts are all within touching distance.

Praeferox has a durability that has earned praise from punters on the north coast after he just kept on running when second two runs back.

If he can get a nice run behind speed then he could use a favourable draw to earn a maiden at Grafton.

We all know what Gavenlock can do when he travels north from Coffs Harbour, and Surmise could be the next gelding to earn him some prizemoney at the Clarence track.

Piloted by Matt McGuren, Surmise stormed home to third last run in Grafton and has claimed a barrier trial win in Grafton.

Jockey Jon Grisedale will take over for this one but he could fancy his chances if he can get in the right position down the straight.

McGuren will look to take Dunn back to the winner’s circle today with Ready To Party, but Dunn’s other runner, Fire In The Hole, is an outside chance that should not be overlooked.

Beaten by 4.11 lengths last start in Grafton, the three-year-old gelding has some maturing to do but this could be the perfect platform to spring into action.

Form aside, these young prospects are sure to shine.