Grafton painted yellow for R U OK? convoy

South Grafton High School students Jensen Li and Patrick Reilly were glad to see events like R U OK? Conversation Convoy coming to the Clarence Valley. Jenna Thompson

THE purple city was awash with bright yellow when the R U OK? Conversation Convoy pulled into Grafton this morning.

With R U OK? ambassador Tullara Connors at the helm of the Clarence leg of their 14,000km journey across Australia, people from all ages and all walks of life jumped at the chance to grab a free sausage sizzle and some crucial advice on talking to loved ones who might be enduring a silent struggle.

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis took to the stage to drive home the importance of checking in with one another and to ask that golden question: R U OK?

South Grafton High School students Jensen Li and Patrick Reilly said it was great to see events such as this in the Clarence Valley.

"I haven't had much to do with what mental health services are available in the Clarence Valley so something like this has been really good to learn about what's out there and what's available," Mr Reilly said.

Mr Li said a small contingency of Year 9 and 10 students were given the opportunity to attend the event and later share their experience with their fellow classmates.

"It was a great idea to send us to this, because it gives us the knowledge of where we can go if we need help or if someone we know needs help," he said.

Year 9 Advisor Angela Cameron said the excursion proved to be a success for the 20 students who attended.

"They seemed to enjoy themselves and got a lot out of it," she said.

"We like to raise awareness to the students about facilities available in the Clarence Valley and this was a great showcase for that."