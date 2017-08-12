24°
Grafton pitches in to suicide prevention fundraiser

Adam Hourigan
| 12th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
LONG HAUL: Cherrie Moran is cheered on by her mum Janice during the Anytime Fitness Grafton 24-hour Treadmill Challenge.
LONG HAUL: Cherrie Moran is cheered on by her mum Janice during the Anytime Fitness Grafton 24-hour Treadmill Challenge. Jarrard Potter

The Grafton fitness has helped raise a substantial amount of money to held suicide prevention.

Suicide Prevention Australia in partnership with Anytime Fitness Australia is pleased to announce that $390,000 of community funds has been raised to support suicide prevention initiatives across the country, thanks to the Plebs, Pros and Personalities 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge held on July 28 and 29. These events at almost 300 Anytime Fitness clubs across the nation brought together community members, local businesses, community services, politicians and celebrities to show their support for suicide prevention.

In Grafton, mayor Jim Simmons and councillor Richie Williamson kicked off the treadmill challenge while local Cherrie Moran braved the entire 24 hours, helping the local Anytime Fitness surpass their own target of $5000.

"This community event series has been the biggest we have ever seen. To think this event started with one treadmill in a surf club in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, to hundreds of locations and thousands of community members coming together to raise funds and suicide prevention awareness, has been both inspiring and humbling”, said Chief Executive Sue Murray.

"A heartfelt thank you to the original founders of the Plebs, Pros and Personalities for Suicide Prevention Australia (PPP4SPA) community events, Aaron Moore and Ben Higgs (Rise Foundation), and all who have helped this event to grow over the years.”

"This type of community and business partnership is invaluable. We commend the Anytime Fitness Australia team for showing businesses across the country what can be achieved when they step up for suicide prevention,” said Ms Murray.

Anytime Fitness Australia CEO Arthur McColl has been a great supporter of this challenge.

"Working with Suicide Prevention Australia on the Treadmill Challenge has been incredible. We're delighted that our clubs, members, and communities came together, creating awareness for such an important cause, and raising funds that will make a big difference to communities moving forwards. It takes a strong team spirit to make these events success, and we were overwhelmed with some of the amazing things we saw over those 24 hours,” said Mr McColl.

The funds raised from this event series will support building the capacity of those with personal experiences of suicide to participate in local community prevention efforts, as well as contribute to growing the National Suicide Prevention Research Fund.

Suicide Prevention Australia and Anytime Fitness Australia have announced that the Anytime Fitness Plebs, Pros and Personalities 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge will return in 2018. To find out more or to donate to the event series, visit http://anytimefitnessppp4spa2017.everydayhero.do/.

