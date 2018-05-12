Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

GRAFTON police responding to information from a member of the public rescued a 12-year-old Queensland boy who was allegedly abducted as part of an extortion attempt this afternoon.

The Gold Coast boy was abducted from outside his Mudgeeraba home yesterday, but was found by NSW Police in Grafton around noon after a member of the public recognised the vehicle police were on the lookout for near Swan Creek and contacted police.

In a press conference, Queensland Police Service Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said police were questioning a 53-year-old man, and will look to charge him with kidnapping for ransom offences.

"Investigations will continue to the point where we will apply for extradition on Monday and hopefully will be able to return the person arrested by the NSW Police to Queensland," Det Insp Hogan said.

"The boy had some scratches consistent with being bound, as a precaution with these things we go to the extreme and take the high road so to speak to the boy was taken to (Grafton Base) hospital.

"The local NSW Police uniformed police were responding to some information they received and progressed it pretty well to the point where they located both persons in the vehicle."

Det Insp Hogan said police were able to track the vehicle involved in the alleged abduction using main roads cameras from Queensland and across the border.

"From there it was a matter of liaising with NSW Police to put up a number of staging points along the Pacific Highway, just through a matter of trial and error we narrowed it down to a certain area," he said.

"A member of the public saw the media releases and recognised the vehicle, called it into police and the boy was located in the vehicle with the male person."

Queensland Police are still investigating the possibility of other persons involved, but Det Insp Hogan said it will be alleged both parties were known to each other, and there were financial issues involved in the lead up to the alleged abduction.