Grafton polling places need bolstering before next election

The AEC is looking for people to work during the next Federal election. Adam Hourigan

THE GRAFTON area has been identified as needing to be "bolstered” ahead of the next Federal election.

The Australian Electoral Commission has asked Grafton residents to sign up to help deliver the next federal election in the Page electorate.

Page covers an area of 19,342km2 and contains 102 polling places that will be staffed by 779 paid temporary electoral workers on election day.

AEC Commissioner Tom Rogers said the federal election is Australia's largest peacetime event, but it put more stress on regional areas than in the larger population centres.

He said a total of 80,000 people would be needed across Australia to help deliver the next federal poll and the AEC has identified Grafton as one of the key areas to bolster ahead of time.

"While cities and suburbs have the benefit of a large population in their immediate vicinity, many rural and regional polling places have a very small local population base from which to recruit,” he said.

"As such, it is crucial we ensure the necessary preparations are underway well ahead of the election period so that every Australian has the opportunity to have their say.”

While the date for the next election has not been decided, the AEC was asking people to register their interest in working now.

Mr Rogers said all temporary election roles were paid and full training was provided.

He said the majority of the 80,000 positions are filled on election day, but there were a number of roles available before and after election day.

These include roles working at early voting centres or performing a range of general election preparation tasks, or being involved with vote counting in the period following election day.

As with temporary roles on the day, there are both supervisory and team member roles available.

Register your interest in working at the next election, or find out more information here.