Grafton Polocrosse Club riding a high ahead of June carnival

POLOCROSSE: Grafton Polocrosse Club have seen a number of strong performances at recent meetings in the lead up to the annual carnival starting June 14.

The club travelled to Killarney and Cunningham in recent weeks and came away with success at both securing wins in a number of divisions and breaking a record for the number of goals scored in a junior match.

Grafton Polocrosse Club president Scott Bergen is pleased with some of the teams' recent performances and their form going into the carnival.

"We took three teams up to Killarney, the juniors won their competition and the senior side made it to the semi-finals,” Bergen said.

"This weekend we go to Coffs Harbour and we've got four teams for that.”

"It's all coming together pretty good and everyone is working really well together.”

IN ACTION: Grafton Polocrosse Club out on the ground in Killarney earlier this month. Claire Wright

A number of Grafton members travelled to Warwick for the Polocrosse World Cup in April with a few volunteering while others went to watch as Australia claimed the trophy against former winner South Africa.

"It was an amazing experience, we had three of our riders go up and help out as horse handlers and they had a great time,” he said.

"Some of them worked with South Africa who actually made it to the final, so it was good for them to get first hand experience with one of the top countries in the world.”

The club has grown considerably in numbers again this year and will field at least five teams of their own at the carnival, as interest grows from a range of inter-state clubs.

"We've already had quite a bit of interest from Queensland and a large part of New South Wales.”

Bergen looking to include a new age group for intermediate riders looking to make the next step in the sport.

"We're trying to get a 16 to 20-year old age group for those sitting just below senior level to get some more experience.”

The carnival will provide more than just Polocrosse with extra events providing an opportunity for spectators to learn more about the exciting game.

"We have also invited Laura Donnelly as a guest speaker, she has played for state and country so she'll give people more of an idea of hat it's like playing at the top level in the sport.”

"It'll be free admission and we'll have food and drinks available so we're inviting people to come and see what Polocrosse is all about.”