Grafton pool turns washing machine at wild meeting

WHAT a lovely surprise to see Charlie Husking walk into the pool complex last night.

Charlie was a member of the club for many years and even after he gave up swimming he continued to help out at carnivals wherever he could.

Charlie did have an invested interest in coming along because his granddaughter Natalie Durrington is now a member of the club and he was watching her with a very keen eye.

Another fantastic roll up arrived for competition and another multitude of disqualifications were recorded with one whole heat of the 50m being eliminated.

In the 25m freestyle final we saw Thomas Lancaster, Steve Donnelly, David Moon, Terry Marsh and Doug Ensbey assembling at the blocks.

Only six seconds separated these boys on handicap so once they hit the water the pool took on the resemblance of a washing machine with small waves being created and time keepers standing well back to avoid being drenched.

In an awfully close finish it was Steve who came away with the win just .01 in front of David and Terry picked up third place 0.37 further back.

For someone who doesn’t like the 50m Yvonne Shorrock sure makes a welter of qualifying for the final. Yes! She made it again and lining up with her were Gary Dixon, Damien O’Mahony and John Wainwright.

On handicap, Yvonne was away first but as the swimmers reached the three quarter mark it looked as though Gary or Marno would take the win as they slowly eased ahead. However, both these lads busted – Marno by 0.80 and Gary by 0.13.

These breaks and a good time recorded elevated Yvonne to first place with John filling second spot.

Yvonne was back on the blocks for the final of the 25m B B and B and she had the company of Tracey Hill, Sharon Welch, David Moon and Terry Marsh.

Three different strokes were displayed in this final with Sharon and Yvonne backstroking, Tracey and Marshy breast stroking and Moony doing butterfly.

Marshy has this event almost to perfection and finished with a 27.04 off a nominated 28. Moony took second place and Sharon snapped up third place.