Grafton Primary School student in top 1%

Marcus Optland from St Andrew's Christian School and George Holmes from Grafton High School with their Clarence Valley District award's from the Newcastle Permanent Primary Mathematics Competition.

WHEN 11-year-old George Holmes came home from school he told his mum Tara he was going to Newcastle for an award. Little did she know he was in the one per cent in the Newcastle Permanent Primary Mathematics Competition.

Grafton Public School Year 6 student George was presented a Clarence Valley District Award and a high distinction certificate at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday.

Year 6 student Ava Byrnes from Westlawn Public School and Year 5 student Marcus Optland from St Andrew's Christian School also received Clarence Valley District awards.

The competition is in its 38th year and helps Year 5 and 6 children from regional areas to develop their numeracy and problem-solving skills.

George came 81st out of 18,847 Year 5 and 6 students, the top 1.5%, out of 316 primary schools.

"I'm just really proud of him...I was blown away," she said.

She said George was proud and excited to be part of the ceremony.

But the award means more than the physical certificate, it has inspired and encouraged George to continue with his maths.

"I don't push him or ask him to study, he just loves maths," she said.

She said he is always looking at new ways of thinking about things and solving problems.

She described Grafton Public School as an amazing and inclusive public school where he loves learning maths and science.

"George has also been accepted into the Selective Class at Grafton High School and recently achieved a High Distinction in the ICAS Science examination," she said.