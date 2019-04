Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS the big kids turn at Grafton Public's Primary campus to show off their best Easter creations.

On their last day of school for the term, the kids paraded for their parents, and showed off their best creations for the judges.

Take a look at all the cutest photos from the day.