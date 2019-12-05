Grafton racer claims big win with Mini Cooper in Queensland

Stephen Hoade in his Morris Cooper S was competing in Round 5 of the Cams 2012 NSW Hillclimb Championships at Mountainview. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

MOTORSPORTS: Grafton car racer Stephen Hoade has taken out a pointscore win at Morgan Park in Warwick after a strong showing on the track.

The former hillclimb champion has been racing his Mini Cooper for a number of years now and his father, John Hoade, believes the win is an ode to his patience at the wheel.

“He’s done really well for a short time in circuit racing,” John said.

“He went down to Sandown and had a bit of bad luck, but he deserves this.

“He’s a quiet achiever, he doesn’t say much. He just goes out there and goes for it.”

Stephen’s Mini isn’t the fastest on the track but John said it’s the driver that matters.

“He hasn’t got the most powerful car, but he’s done really well. It’s the nut behind the wheel,” John said.

John said Stephen hopes to get to more races but costs have slowed his progress.

“He loves it but he can’t get to every meeting due to the costs. He’s been doing his own mechanical work now. I’ve been working on cars my whole life but he’s picking up on the modern technology and doing a great job,” he said.