Grafton racing royalty among winners at Casino Beef Week

John Shelton-trained Tarbert (1) finished seventh behind stablemate Jule’s Spirit at the Casino Beef Week race meet on Friday.

John Shelton-trained Tarbert (1) finished seventh behind stablemate Jule’s Spirit at the Casino Beef Week race meet on Friday.

RACING :Grafton racing royalty made their mark at Casino Beef Week on Friday with a number of wins to John Shelton and Matt McGuren.

With six runners on display, Shelton was out in full force, claiming second place in race two with Great Marlow before Jule’s Spirit stepped up to win race four.

The four-year-old gelding won a head-bobber, from Casino-trained Mecum from the Leo Clapham stable.

It was the gelding son of Spirit Of Boom’s for his fifth win in 16 starts.

McGuren took his time to warm up on the track but found his form on Daniel S Bowen’s Cold Power before taking two on the trot

The Northern Rivers Racing Association premiership leader took Graham Payne-trained Tower Road (NZ) first, before sealing the Casino Beef Week Cup with Stephen Lee’s Exclusive.

Lee and Jon Grisedale dominated the early races of the meeting.

The Ballina trainer and Coffs Harbour-based jockey combined to win the first two races on the eight-race card.

First up was talented two-year-old Freya’s Cloak.

The daughter of By The Factor had debuted with a first up fourth at Murwillumbah last December after being slow out of the barriers. The filly then spelled and resumed with a good win at Murwillumbah on May 11 at big odds.

She jumped well with Jon Grisedale able to lead under a good hold. She led all the way to win by just over a length.

Sailing, a three-year-old daughter of Fast ‘N’ Famous, also drew well and jumped in front to be rated perfectly by Grisedale. She won by a similar margin at double figure odds ($21).

It was a great start to a day which was thrown into chaos when the gate failed to open for Sir Angus in the third race forcing stewards to declare it a non race. They then re-ran the race with Sharon Pepper’s Electric Miss surging home for a good win.

The three-year-old daughter of Stratum broke through for her first win in nine starts in the Northern Rivers Concreting Maiden Handicap (1300m).

It was a decisive win for the Lismore filly, Electric Miss racing away to win by a couple of lengths impressively for jockey Kirk Matheson.

Pepper paid just $1250 for the filly.

While Lee grabbed an early double, Sharon Pepper notched her own double midway through the Cup meeting when consistent Laoban Tai Tai won the $20,000 NCMC Class 2 Handicap (1000m).

It was the five-year-old mare’s third win in a 25-race career that has also yielded 11 placings.

Her win also enabled the mare to break through the $100,000 prizemoney barrier, the $10,250 winners cheque taking her prizemoney to more than $105,000.

A dual acceptor, Laoban Tai Tai had also been nominated for the 1200m later in the day but Pepper had elected to run in the shorter 1000m sprint.