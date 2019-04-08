Grafton Redmen blitz sinks Byron Bay for first win of year

RUGBY UNION: Desperate for their first win of the season, the McKimms Grafton Redmen produced a second-half try-scoring blitz to sink Byron Bay 43-8 at the Hay Street Rugby fields on Saturday.

Leading 10-5 at the break, Grafton clicked into gear in the second-half stunning the opposition who had no answer to the home side's relentless attack.

As impressive as Saturday's win over Byron was, it simply reinforced what everyone already knew: that the Redmen have the strike force to beat anyone on their day.

In a complete turnaround from last week's loss to Casuarina, the Grafton forwards were crunching that little bit further over the advantage line allowing the backs to run riot

Grafton inside centre Dwayne Duke wound back the clock unleashing his attacking brilliance scoring two tries and having a hand in several others.

Redmen captain Kyle Hancock also produced a stunning showing at fullback, which did not escape the attention of first grade coach Craig Howe.

"Kyle was fantastic at the back leading the side around the paddock,” Howe said after the game.

"Dwayne Duke had an absolute blinder, probably the best game I've seen him play, and his centre partner Jake Harris also had a strong game.”

CRUNCH TIME: Grafton Redmen prop forward Dan Blackman produced a dominant display against Byron Bay on Saturday. Gary Nichols

Howe admitted his side got off to a slow start but added he was more than pleased with the way they stuck to the task for the entire 80-minutes.

"We struggled a bit in the first half and let our emotions take over,” he said.

"We also had a new number ten (five-eighth Adam Smidt) who I thought had a really good game.

"Our leaders stood up today. They're the guys we need firing especially at the start of the game when some players are a bit emotional.

"We need guys like Dukey and Kyle to point some players in the right direction and I feel like they did that today.

"What was really pleasing was the starting 15 played almost the whole game on a stinking hot day, so our fitness levels were not an issue.”

In the forwards, cult hero Zac Mason-Gale bagged two tries in a barnstorming effort while Dan Blackman and Jack Anderson both played themselves to a standstill.

The Redmen's true test will arrive next week against a red-hot Wollongbar side who are at short odds to win the Far North Coast title.

"It will be a huge test for us next week and will be the hardest game we'll play this year,” Howe said.

The Grafton Rubies continued on their winning way with a dominant 32-10 victory over Byron Bay.