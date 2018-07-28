Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

EXCITEMENT MACHINE: Grafton Redmen fullback Karrnunny Pearce lights up the field every time he touches the ball and could be the difference against Hastings Valley Vikings today.

RUGBY UNION: It's been more than a decade since the Grafton Redmen celebrated a title, and with the premiership window wide open, a home grand final is finally within their grasp.

However, standing in their way are the red-hot Hastings Valley Vikings who are no strangers when it comes to finals footy.

Vikings have won three out of the past four premiership deciders and will be keen to make amends for their 36-35 shock loss to SCU Marlins last season.

Redmen assistant coach Brent Berrick is under no illusion about the challenge in store for his side in today's major-semi-final against the competition favourites at South Grafton Rugby Fields.

"Everyone talks about Hastings and how dominant they've been. They have been the best team in the competition for a long time and you have to respect them going into the game," Berrick said at training during the week.

"We need to stick to our game plan, the structure we want to play and remain focused on what we need to do. We can't afford to focus too much on the team on the other side of the stripe."

The Redmen got out of jail last week against Coffs Snappers after a slow start, something that has been a poor trend in recent weeks.

Grafton can ill-afford to fall behind on the scoreboard early against a Vikings side chock-full of experience.

Asked about Grafton's sluggish starts, Berrick said the coaches and players were well aware of the problem.

"It started when we played Kempsey in round 10, we let them get out to a start as well," he said.

"It's something we need to address but having said that we're now playing finals football where bonus points no longer matter or where you are sitting on the table."

Grafton's second grade side, which has only tasted defeat once this season, will also feature in the second grade major-semi against Vikings.

"It's a great boost for first grade when seconds win and it warrants mention that premierships in both first and second grades aren't won by just the players on the field," Berrick said. "They're won by guys turning up to training and willing to sit on the bench. It's a credit to second grade the way they have played this season and been coached."

Grafton and Hastings Valley have been level pegging this season with both sides defeating each other on home soil.

"We know if we play to our potential we'll be back in two weeks' time with a home grand final," Berrick said.