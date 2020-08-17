Grafton Redmen snap losing streak

TIRELESS: Redmen prop Jack Anderson produced an 80-minute performance against Casino on Saturday and capped it off with a try in Grafton's 38-19 victory.

RUGBY UNION: McKimms Grafton Redmen snapped a four-game losing streak with a lion-hearted 38-19 victory over Casino at the Bullpen on Saturday.

It was a much-needed win for the Redmen who toughed it out for the entire 80-minutes, much to the delight of Grafton first grade coach Brent Berrick.

For Berrick and co-coach Brett Graham, it has been a difficult few weeks dealing with injuries and the unavailability of key players.

"Everyone played well and I have to give credit to those players who stepped up this week and did what was asked of them," Berrick said.

"What was also pleasing was the players didn't try to fix things on their own … they did it as a team.

"The win was important for our Club and equally important for the players, it gave them some much-needed self belief."

SIMPLY THE BEST: Grafton Redmen's Billy Whalan played a fill-in roll at hooker against Casino on Saturday earning him player of the match and three points from the referees.

Grafton went into the sheds with a comfortable 14-7 lead, but going on past performances it was not enough to convince the coaches victory was a foregone conclusion.

However, with the game in the balance, the visitors came out with intent after the break adding 24-points to their first-half score.

"They (Casino) came out strong in the second half and put plenty of pressure on our defence," Berrick said.

"We were able to weather the storm, build our own pressure and play the footy we wanted to."

Redmen forwards Jack Anderson, James Hughes and Rob Hill all crossed for five-pointers while in the backs scrum-half Adam Smidt, five-eighth Kyle Hancock and winger Timothy Rigg grabbed a try each.

Berrick wasn't getting carried away with the win and didn't duck away from the fact they face a huge challenge next week against an inform Ballina outfit.

Ballina recorded a 41-13 win over Bangalow on Saturday, which sees them join Wollongbar and Lennox Head on top of the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby ladder.

"Ballina are one of the form sides in the competition and will be a very tough opponent," he said.

Grafton's second grade side held on for a nailbiting 26-14 win.

Grafton 38 (Jack Anderson, James Hughes, Rob Hill, Kyle Hancock, Adam Smidt, Timothy Rigg tries, Kyle Hancock 4 conversions) d Casino 19 (Corey Townsend, Josefa Lalabalavu, Bryce Spencer tries, Stephen Murchie 2 conversions)

Half Time: Grafton 14 - Casino 7