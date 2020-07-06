Grafton Relay for Life gets new date

GATHER your friends and warm up your walking shoes as one of our community’s most inclusive events gets ready to go again.

The Grafton Relay for Life, originally scheduled for April 4-5, will now take place on November 14-15 this year.

Postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, a spokeswoman for the event said they were beyond excited for the event to re-emerge this year.

Grafton’s Relay for Life opening ceremony.

“There will be more coming in the future on what this looks like and what measures we will put in place to keep everyone safe,” she said.

“But for now strap on your boots, start practising your relay skills and ramp up your team fundraising.”

Before the cancellation the event had already raised $17,000 of its $60,000 fundraising target, with 35 teams and 198 participants entered to put their best foot forward in the event that attracts thousands to Jabour Park in South Grafton.

Grafton's Relay for Life opening ceremony

After the event was cancelled, the Cancer Council team continued to spread the message via social media, with a Hope at Home campaign where people were encouraged to light a candle in support of those fighting cancer with images posted to social media.

For people looking to join a team, create a new one or simply donate, visit the Grafton Relay for Life website.