Grafton residents dismayed at senseless act of vandalism

SENSELESS: The vandalism of about 20 cars in Grafton on Wednesday night has left affected residents furious.

ALL IT TOOK was a few cans of spray paint and the cover of darkness to leave a path of destruction in Grafton driveways this week.

Yesterday, residents in Dobie St, Kent St and Fry St awoke to discover their vehicles had been defaced overnight with black and blue spray-paint.

One of the people affected, Sally Young, didn't see the damage that was done until she dropped her kids off at school.

"I hopped in the car and my kids went to put bags in the back and said there's black all over the car,” she said. "I'd driven through roadworks the day before and just thought it was just a bit dirty, but when I got to school I saw it.”

Her husband's car was also targeted and the family has had to replace the numberplates on both vehicles due to the destructive paint job.

"On most of the cars I've see they've actually blacked out the license plates,” Mrs Young said.

"I'm hoping that they find them.”

According to police, there had been 15 reports of vandalism, with more assumed to be unreported.

It is believed the offences happened sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday and 8am yesterday.

"Squiggly lines of black and blue paint have caused damage to various sections on the vehicles,” Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Bob Hanzic said.

"This really is an act of senseless vandalisation.”

Insp Hanzic told The Daily Examiner police had canvassed the area and were continuing to investigate.

"Anyone who knows anything about these incidents are asked to contact us,” he said.

Phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton police on 6642 0222.