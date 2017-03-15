Residents warned of fraudulent tradies with Irish accents

SEVERAL thousand dollars have been stolen from a Grafton resident, by two men who told her they wanted to conduct work at her home.

Officers have been told that on Monday, two men approached a Grafton resident and convinced her that they could repair her driveway for $300.

When the work was completed the two men asked the 72-year-old woman for $1000 under the pretext that they could do additional work for her.

The woman produced an envelope containing cash and the men distracted her in order to steal all the contents, which was several thousand dollars.

After the men left the premises police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command were contacted and spoke with the woman.

Police have been told the two men were driving a white Mitsubishi 4x4 single cab utility with a yellow stripe and a possible Victorian registration of 1FH 5ZV.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall and about 140 kilograms aged in his thirties.

He had reddish hair and wore an orange 'fluro' work shirt, shorts and boots.

The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, medium build in his 30s.

The man had brown hair, a beard and wore a yellow 'fluro' work shirt, shorts and boots.

Both men spoke with an Irish accent.

Investigators believe the incident may be linked to similar offences reported interstate and are warning members of the community to be cautious.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about these men or their vehicle to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.