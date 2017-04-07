23°
News

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

7th Apr 2017 10:01 AM
SHOW ME THE MONEY: South Grafton News and Gifts owner Brad Layton is excited to have sold a lotto entry worth $100,000.
SHOW ME THE MONEY: South Grafton News and Gifts owner Brad Layton is excited to have sold a lotto entry worth $100,000. CLAIR MORTON

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RETIRED Grafton man has plans to buy the dream motorbike he once owned, after winning the $100,000 first prize in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.

Despite the man registering his ticket to his Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials took more than a week to break the happy news to the winner.

The regular Lucky Lotteries player, who did not wish to be named, said he was "over the moon".

"I've always said if ever I did have a few extra dollars to spend I would revisit my youth and buy myself a 1960s motorbike.

"I had one when I was a kid and they're really nice."

He also said he would also use the windfall to "pay off a few bills".

The winning entry was purchased at South Grafton News and Gifts in Skinner St, and owner Brad Layton said they were also celebrating the win on behalf of their customer.

"We're quite a lucky store so it's great news to hear that one of our customers won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot top prize," he said. "We've sold half a dozen second division entries and we're always hoping one of our customers cracks the big one!"

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $7.65 million for draw 10147, while the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot is now $1.96 million for draw 1055.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  general-seniors-news grafton jackpot lotto retiree winner

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

A RETIRED Grafton man has plans to buy his dream motorbike after winning the $100,000 first prize prize.

Water woes after consumption charge increase

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Hogan calls for Foreign Aid to be temporarily suspended

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

"I believe charity should begin at home"

WARNING: Is the 2017 flood the 'new normal'?

Heavy flood water tears through the Lismore CBD.

Weather experts discuss the possibility of a 20 year "wet cycle".

Local Partners

Learning about sexual health gets interesting

HOW many oranges can you fit in a condom? Fifteen, as one group discovered during the Youth Week Hump Day Amazing Race.

Water woes after consumption charge increase

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

From Canada to Sydney and the Clarence there are plenty of entertainment options this weekend

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

An absolute standout at Woombah in its price range

77 Emu Drive, Woombah 2469

House 3 2 1 $439,000

This family home is positioned perfectly to capture the easterly morning rays of the sun. Located near Iluka in the Woombah area you will be able to experience a...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Farm Acreage With Waterfront

425 Tullymorgan Road, Lawrence 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $479,000

425 Tullymorgan Road offers 230 acres (approx), 3 bedroom home, large shed, cattle yards, access to Broad Water Creek and a 27 meg water licence. The 230 acres...

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!