Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

SHOW ME THE MONEY: South Grafton News and Gifts owner Brad Layton is excited to have sold a lotto entry worth $100,000.

A RETIRED Grafton man has plans to buy the dream motorbike he once owned, after winning the $100,000 first prize in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.

Despite the man registering his ticket to his Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials took more than a week to break the happy news to the winner.

The regular Lucky Lotteries player, who did not wish to be named, said he was "over the moon".

"I've always said if ever I did have a few extra dollars to spend I would revisit my youth and buy myself a 1960s motorbike.

"I had one when I was a kid and they're really nice."

He also said he would also use the windfall to "pay off a few bills".

The winning entry was purchased at South Grafton News and Gifts in Skinner St, and owner Brad Layton said they were also celebrating the win on behalf of their customer.

"We're quite a lucky store so it's great news to hear that one of our customers won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot top prize," he said. "We've sold half a dozen second division entries and we're always hoping one of our customers cracks the big one!"

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $7.65 million for draw 10147, while the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot is now $1.96 million for draw 1055.