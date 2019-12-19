Grafton Rowing Club celebrate another successful regatta

Maclean High Schoolgirl under-17 coxed quad final during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta rowing in Grafton on December 7, 2019.

ROWING : Grafton Rowing Club’s annual regatta held early this month was an outstanding success.

As well as a great sporting triumph, it was also financially successful in bringing additional funds into the Grafton community.

The success of this regatta was in no small way due to the generosity of sponsors.

Grafton Rowing Club would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors: AJ Gallagher Solicitor, Bendigo Bank, Blooms Chemist, Cafe Alchemy, Central Motel, Chemist Warehouse, Clarence Valley Council, Containers Now, Crown Hotel Motel, Fitzroy Motor Inn, Go Vita Grafton, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton Hotel, Grafton Physio + Sport, Grafton Textiles, Hip Pocket Work Wear, I-Scream, Jacaranda Hotel, Jets Grafton, Kay Thompson, Kevin Hogan MP, Mike Dougherty, Pretty Little Witch, Prouds Jewellers, QFF (Quick Fresh Food), RetireInvest, Saraton Theatre, Summerland Credit Union, The Abbey Motor Inn, Toast Espresso and Westlawn Finance Limited.

Our thanks must also go to members of the Grafton Dragon Boat Club for their valued assistance, as well as our officials, our members, their families and friends.

To the staff of The Daily Examiner and The Independent, thank you for once again giving us fantastic coverage of our annual event.

— Marion White,

Grafton Rowing Club