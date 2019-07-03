Grafton Rowing Club put in paddles for propellers

OUT IN FRONT: Grafton Rower Brenton Ford won on the day with a blistering time.

OUT IN FRONT: Grafton Rower Brenton Ford won on the day with a blistering time. Marion White

ROWING: The Grafton Rowing Club held their annual Rowathon last weekend in aid of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter with 84 rowers and paddlers from the Clarence Valley taking part.

Rowers from Grafton, Murwillumbah, Maclean, Iluka and both Grafton and South Grafton High Schools elected to travel 10 or 20 kilometres around Susan then Elizabeth Island.

The first over the line was Grafton's Brenton Ford who put in a superb effort to finish in a time of one hour and 41 minutes.

Ford was closely followed by a Murwillumbah quad in one hour 42 minutes while Murwillumbah pair oar of Scott O'Reilly and Richard McMillan finished in an impressive one hour 47 minutes.

Eleven rowers in total took to the water from Grafton and South Grafton High Schools under the guidance of Johanna Tarrant and Cameron Kitcher. Tarrant and Kitcher completing the course in 1 hour 54 and 1 hour 52 respectively.

This year the event included two dragon boat crews taking part in the action with the Grafton/Clarence Coast crew and the Titivators Dragon Boat crew from Urunga chipping in.

Both of these crews covered the 20km distance and put in valiant efforts to finish in two hours 20 minutes and two hours 26 minutes respectively.

Three safety boats from the Grafton club kept watch on the day to ensure the group was safe.

The day was followed by a lunch prepared by Daphne Maughan and her helpers in order to raise some extra funds for the Westpac initiative.