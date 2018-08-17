Grafton rowing master takes down the Thames

The group of masters rowers, including Grafton's Earl Cruikshanks, that took on the Thames.

The group of masters rowers, including Grafton's Earl Cruikshanks, that took on the Thames. Contributed

ROWING: While he might be more at home paddling along the Clarence River, it did not stop Grafton Rowing Club member Earl Cruickshank from mastering the Thames on a recent trip abroad.

Cruickshank joined a group of masters rowers to complete a gruelling 210 kilometre journey from Oxford to Greenwich on England's River Thames.

Earl had previously rowed the Thames eight years ago, with a few other rowing adventures to Italy and France in between.

The team included a core group of seven Australians from various parts of the country, plus two Englishmen, with a further three Aussies joining in to row sections as needed.

The plan was to row from Oxford to Greenwich in seven days, the last two days to coincide with early morning low six metre tides and to avoid the heavy river traffic.

They navigated a winding river, willow trees, floating gin palaces, narrow boats, fishermen, swans and at times surprised other unsuspecting rowers. There were stately homes and the odd palace along the scenic journey.

The group left the Oxford City Rowing Club with their destination Poplar Blackwell Rowing Club, East London opposite the Cutty Shark, with stops and rests at various rowing clubs along the way where without exception, they were shown great hospitality.

Rowing all morning, then inspecting by land the area that they had just passed, they found this a great adventure.