Grafton saleyards light on numbers, prices

Colin McClymont of Junction Hill was selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 7 Angus-cross bullocks averaging 650.7kg which sold for the average price of 309.1c/kg to gross $2,011.08/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 168 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale March 2



There was a very light yarding this week, making it hard to get an accurate quote on some types of cattle. A handful of good bullocks were on offer, most sales were cheaper by 15-20c/kg. Cows sold firm, however there were not many prime fat cows. Young cattle sold slightly cheaper, quality was a big factor in the price change.

Sale Highlights

A/c CB McClymont sold Angus Cross Bullocks 310c/kg averaged 685kg – $2,123.50 p/hd

A/c CO Austen & Sons sold an Angus Bullock 320.2c/kg weighed 595kg – $1,905.19

A/c Dave Scully sold Droughtmaster Cross Steers 398.2c/kg averaged 486kg – $1,935.25 p/hd

A/c Shipmans Construction & Plant sold Angus/Charolais Cross Steers 390.2c/kg averaged 537.5kg – $2,097.33 p/hd

A/c GR Lenz sold Angus Cross Cows 288.2c/kg averaged 570kg – $1,642.74 p/hd

A/c True North Investments sold an Angus Cow 292.2c/kg weighed 715kg – $2,089.23

A/c CO Austen & Sons sold an Angus Bull 283.2c/kg weighed 965kg – $2,732.88

A/c RM Johnson sold Angus Cross Steers 538.2c/kg averaged 262.5kg – $1,412.78 p/hd

A/c JG & ML Delaney sold a Charbray Vealer Steer 550.2c/kg weighed 280kg – $1,540.56

A/c Glenn Murphy sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 594.2c/kg averaged 236.7kg – $1,406.27 p/hd

A/c S Nelson & JE Graham sold Red Angus Cross Vealer Steers 564.2 c/kg averaged 232.5kg – $1,311.77 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A small yarding of 170 cattle at Grafton yesterday. The market for bullocks and cows was firm to a shade easier with bullocks selling to 348c/kg to average 320c/kg. Cows topped at 293c/kg with most sales between 260c/kg to 280c/kg. All young cattle sold strong to restockers with light weight British bred steers selling to 648c/kg and heavier weaner steers above 250c/kg selling to 560c/kg. Weaner heifers sold from 410c/kg to 530c/kg.