Grafton Senior Citizens meet for November

Grafton Senior Citizens are planning a trip to Emmaville next year. Pic Michael Perini. NSW Travel

GRAFTON Senior Citizens recently held its November general meeting, including trading table, attendance 49, apologies 12.

Birthday wishes to those celebrating this month, including Wilma Brazier, just turned 90. Best wishes to anyone on sick list.

Sincere sympathy to Kay Whiteman, on loss of sister.

New member: welcome back Lola Nizette, after a break.

Guest speaker: Michelle Hocking, Grafton District Funerals, spoke on her life. She always wanted to get into funeral business, but pursued other jobs until returning to workforce and joining a funeral company 15 years ago. She was originally from Grafton, and returned 18 months ago.

Correspondence in: nil. Out: letter new members. Treasurers report read.

General business: member advised poppies placed on graves of service people for Remembrance Day. Suggestion we investigate purchase of portable microphone. More members attendance at bingo, carpet bowls, craft, mahjong, euchre, will be welcomed. Reminder to be wary of scams.

Bus trips: February 26. 2021, to Emmaville. Those who booked for this year, will have booking carried over. More bookings welcome. March trip will go on sale at December meeting. Bookings for Queensland eight day tour have also been carried over to August 2021, with a few more seats available.

Publicity: Included in Independent, Northern Rivers Times, Daily Examiner online.

Competition winners: J. Schulz; L. Douglas; G. Hunter-Blanch; R. Turner; K. Lawson; R. Watkins; B. Doggett; D. Bailey.

Next meeting to be held Tuesday, December 8, 10.30am, at Clarence River Jockey Club Racecourse. Inquiries, Publicity Officer, Sandra, 6642 7720.

