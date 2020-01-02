Grafton Services Club call on new members for 2020 swim season

Grafton Services Swim Club member Damien O'Mahony dives in off the blocks in the 45-49 years 50m freestyle championship last year.

SWIMMING :On Tuesday January 7, the GDSC Swimming Club will resume competition after a two week lay-off.

Many members will be looking forward to the evening, giving them the opportunity to work off any excess weight gathered during the festive season and getting back into form.

The club will begin preparations for the up and coming Far North Coast carnival which is being held at Lismore on February 15.

The night will also be open to any other swimmers wishing to join us and please don’t be daunted by the word “competition.”

Our trusty handicapper Richard does a magnificent job of ensuring that all competitors reach the end of the pool within a few seconds of each other so even the slowest of swimmers stands a chance of taking out a race (I for one can vouch for that).

Also our sport is one of the cheapest about with a pro-rata membership cost of $10 that will see you through to the end of our financial year in August 2020.

For this small fee members are also covered for a barbecue which is held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Pool entry will need to be covered and a $6 swim fee is payable to the club (on your second swim – the first one is free) and this enables us to provide vouchers to winners in the finals.

Looking forward to welcoming any new “brave hearts” to our very social and active group and a reminder that the January 7 is the first Tuesday in January so a barbecue will be held at the rotunda at the Grafton District Services Club after the swim.

GSSC members are often seen with a smile on their face before, during and after their weekly meets.

For more information on the Grafton based club, head to the Grafton Services Swimming Club Facebook page for regular posts, news and meeting reports.