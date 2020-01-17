Grafton Services Swimming Club nearing full strength

Swimmers raced up and down the pool at the most recent swim meet.

SWIMMING :A few more holiday makers returned to swimming this week boosting numbers a little but it will be late January before the club will see members back in full force.

Whitney Moon joined us for a swim this week and made it to the final of the 50m freestyle.

Also making this final were Natalie Durrington, Doug Ensbey, newest member Scott Smith, and Richard Sear.

The ladies really showed their competition a thing or two in this event, showing a clean pair of heels to all contenders.

Moon was first home just a tad ahead of Durrington but the win was forfeited as Whitney was just a guest for the night. Durrington was happy to take the winning voucher and well deserved it was, as her time for the 50m was almost exact.

Ensbey, who is showing some form lately, took second place and Searsy was third.

Sharon Welch, Ian Goodman, Terry Marsh and Damien O’Mahony fought out the final of the 30m sprint.

Goodman, a long time member, only swims occasionally with the club at present due to other commitments but he obviously has been doing a little training as he scored the win in this event with a great time recorded.

Marno, still in holiday mode, crossed the line in second place and Sharon (sporting new ear plugs) was third.

The breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke final saw Terry Barnes, Doug Ensbey, Terry Marsh and Damien O’Mahony limbering up at the blocks.

Ensbey, first off the blocks, retained the lead for the entire distance and hot on his tail was Barnsey. They crossed the line in that order but as times were read out the judge began shaking his head.

Both lads had busted their times by a considerable amount so a very jubilant Marshy was awarded the win, swimming just .12 off his nominated time and Marno, although a tad slow, collected points for second place.

Nominations for Lismore carnival will close next week so if you are hoping to compete, next Tuesday will be your last chance.