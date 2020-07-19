Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

Joshua Ryan in the mens final of the North Coast Tennis Championships at Grafton City Tennis Club last year.

GRAFTON and Junction Hill tennis courts are gearing up for the region’s first major tournament in months as the inaugural NSW Super Series UTR event comes to town.

Tennis NSW along with Tournament Director Phil Beckman will be hosting the first event across Grafton City and Junction Hill tennis Clubs on Sunday July 19, with over 60 players set to take to the Clarence Valley courts.

Competitors from both the Upper and Lower streams will contest the one day event across the two hubs.

Players will be sorted into pools of four and compete in a round robin within their pool.

Tennis Australia regional administrator Kim Taylor said there will be a high standard of players attending the inaugural tournament in Grafton and surrounds.

“We have a really strong level of players in the opens and 14 and under, which should make for a great day of tennis,” Taylor said.

“Not to mention our green-ball players in the 10 and under division, in which pools will be played primarily at Junction Hill.”

While tennis is a sport played with social distancing already in mind, Taylor said Tennis NSW has been working hard to ensure a safe environment on Sunday.

“Tennis NSW have regularly been liaising with the Darren Crisspin who will be assisting Phil Beckman with the running of this event to ensure the club and participants will be upholding the strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the NSW Ministry of Health, Tennis NSW & the Local Government,” Taylor said.