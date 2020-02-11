Grafton Shoppingworld events for Seniors Festival 2020

There's a great deal of events happening at Grafton Shoppingworld for the 2020 Seniors Festival:

School Art Displays

Cowper Public School students have created some magical Artworks which will be on display daily from Monday, February 17 throughout Seniors Week! Place your vote for your Favourite artwork and all students will go in the draw to WIN an Art Prize Pack! Next to Wallace Bishop, Grafton Shoppingworld

Telstra Tech Savvy workshops

Monday, February 17: Technology, 10am Navigating Apps, 12pm, All things Google, 2pm.

Tuesday, February 18: The Little Black Book of Scams: Part 1, 10am, The Little Black Book of Scams: Part 2, 12pm, Passwords: No longer the bane of existence, 2pm.

Wednesday, February 19: Apple Camera, 10am, Samsung Camera, 12pm, Master Photo Class, 2pm.

Thursday February 20: Apple iPhone, 10am, Apple iPad, 12pm, Apple Tips & Tricks iOS13, 2pm.

Friday, February 21: Passwords: No longer the bane of existence, 10am, The Little Black Book of Scams: Part 1, 12pm, The Little Black Book of Scams: Part 2, 2pm. Bookings are essential on 6642 8488 and all workshops will be in The Link, at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Iridology for your health

Go Vita's naturopath Sharon will be providing Iridology in store to examine to the current state of health of an individual. Cost is $5 which will be donated to the Nymboida local bush fire relief fund. Bookings are essential on 6642 6443. Go Vita Store, Grafton Shoppingworld from Tuesday, February 18 to Thursday, February 20 at 10am and 1pm.

Free exercise class + health assessment

Book in for a free session to be held at Jetts Fitness where you will be reviewed by Optimum Allied Health Exercise Physiologists. Bookings are essential for small group sessions on 6697 5662 Jetts Fitness, Grafton Shoppingworld. Sessions will be on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20 at 1pm.

School choir performance

We welcome St Andrew's Christian School's Junior Choir to perform along with the music students to bring you some musical items live in centre on Wednesday, February 19 at 12pm. The performance will be outside Woolworths, Grafton Shoppingworld.

Clarence Care + Support

Clarence Care + Support will be visiting our Seniors to provide information on how to access a range of Aged Care services in the Clarence Valley, including Clarence Meals, Home Care Packages etc. see one of their friendly staff in centre on Thursday, February 20 between 10am-2pm outside Woolworths, Grafton Shoppingworld.

Morning Melodies with Double Trouble

John Warren and Peter Johnston from popular local group Double Trouble sponsored by Loving Life will be here to perform on Friday February 21 between 10am - 11am outside Target at Grafton Shoppingworld.