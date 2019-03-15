Grafton show reaches Olympic proportions

IT'S SHOWTIME: The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton Show .

IT'S SHOWTIME: The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton Show . Adam Hourigan

LEGENDARY showjumper and former Olympian John Fahey will be in the judge's saddle at this year's Grafton show on May 10-11.

He will also be building the course so riders and spectators can expect to see a high standard in that section this year.

In the main ring the feature evening attraction is The Abbey Motel Outback Spectacular with All Wheels Quad Bike Racing, a Bush Dog Trial, Dog High Jump competition and a huge range of horse events also taking place in the ring. Horse events include led and ridden classes for everything from miniature horses and shetlands to clydesdale and shire horses and everything in between.

The Young Farmer Challenge will also take place in the main ring on Saturday - so start getting your teams together for that event.

In the Beef Cattle ring there will be a Junior Bull Classic, Heifer Show, Junior Handler and Junior Judging on Friday evening, with breed classes judged on the Saturday.

Alpacas of every colour and type will be judged on Saturday and miniature goats will make their Grafton Show debut on the Saturday.

Another first for the show will be a Cat Show, with the public being invited to select the people's choice winner. The Poultry Section promises to be packed to the rafters, while Caged Birds will have a wide variety of birds on display. Remember to check out the Giant Pumpkin competition. The Pavilion is expected to be bursting at the seams with a variety of Arts and Crafts and schoolwork while the Lapidary section will have the work of talented craftspeople on display.

Winner of the Grafton Showgirl and Junior Showgirl will be announced at the official opening on Saturday. The new Kids and Youth Pavilion will host free activities and of course there will be the perennial favourite Side Show Alley for junior show patrons. There's also a spot-it competition for children with a prize of side show rides to be drawn at the official opening.

Steve, the reptile man, will be featuring his collection of venomous and non-venomous snakes and the aAnimal nursery and their racing pigs will also be there.

Trade exhibitors will have a variety of stalls including a great variety of food for show patrons.

Saturday evening finale will feature the monster fireworks display, followed by the Demolition Derby.

For competitors, show schedules can be downloaded from the show website graftonshow.com.au or pick up a copy from the show office and other outlets.