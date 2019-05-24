Grafton Show results
CRAFT RESULTS
SECTION 17
Beading & Jewellery
Class 1: 1st Carole Bryant, 2nd Carole Bryant.
Class 2: 1st Carole Bryant, 2nd Carole Bryant.
Class 3: 1st Margaret Lee, 2nd Margaret Lee.
Outstanding Exhibit: Margaret Lee.
Class 4 - Ceramics: Jean Jones.
Class 6 - Junior Under 18 years: Gabrielle Solway.
Outstanding Exhibit: Jean Jones.
Class 7 - Crochet Article for a baby: 1st Tain Ross, 2nd Roslyn Gray.
Class 8 - Doily or Table Centre: 1st Tain Ross, 2nd Tain Ross.
Class 9 - Doily Made of Motifs: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 10 - Filet Crochet: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 11: No entries.
Class 12 - Crochet Coathanger: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 13: No entries.
Class 14 - Any Article Not Mentioned: 1st Roslyn Gray, 2nd Roslyn Gray.
Class 15 - Crochet Placemat: 1st Tain Ross.
Outstanding Exhibit Crochet: Jennifer McGraw.
Class 16: No entries.
Class 17, Any Design on Aida Cloth: 1st Kayleen Denny, 2nd Kayleen Denny.
Class 18-19: No entries.
Outstanding Exhibit: Kayleen Denny.
Class 20 - Embroidery Fancy Work: 1st Ida Hewitt.
Class 21 - Hardanger: 1st Robyn Beadman.
Class 22: 1st Jill Mitchell.
Class 23 - Silk Ribbon Embroidery: HC Margaret Wilks.
Class 24: No entries.
Class 25 - Stump Work: 1st Ann Muldoon.
Class 26: No entries.
Class 27 - Wool Embroidery: 1st Ida Hewitt, 2nd Cindy Smythe.
Class 28 - Embroidery with Embellishment: 1st Fay Crispin, 2nd Margaret Wilks.
Class 29 - Surface Embroidery Mixed Mediums: 1st Fay Crispin, 2nd Fay Crispin, Highly Commended Fay Crispin.
Class 30 - Own Design: 1st Ida Hewitt , 2nd Betty Taylor.
Class 31 - Article Using Combination Embroidery Techniques: 1st Ida Hewitt, 2nd Ann Muldoon, 3rd Trish Collett.
Class 32 - Any Article Hand Embroidered Not Mentioned: 1st Ida Hewitt, 2nd Betty Taylor.
Outstanding Exhibit: Ida Hewitt.
Champion Embroidery: Fay Crispin.
Class 33 - Fine Hand Knitted Lace Shawl Hand Knitted sponsored by Enid Rooke: 1st Janice Kent, 2nd Rose Covre.
Outstanding Exhibit: Janice Kent.
Class 34A - Felting Accessories: 1st Judy Price, 2nd Judy Price, 3rd Judy Price, HC Judy Price.
Class 34 - Hand Felted Garment: 1st Cheryl Chard, 2nd Roslyn Gray, HC Roslyn Gray.
Class 35: No entries.
Class 36 - Hand Felt Item/Toy: 1st Flo Pemberton, 2nd Leanda Guy, 3rd Leanda Guy.
Class 37 - Novice: 1st Vicki Eggins.
Class 37a - Junior Felting 18 & under: 1st Eva Guy, 2nd Eva Guy.
Class 38 - Any Item Commercial Felt: 1st Ann Muldoon.
Class 39: No entries.
Class 40 - Framed Item Using Felting Med: 1st Leanda Guy.
Class 41A - Felting Using Alpaca Fibre: 1st Leanda Guy, 2nd Leanda Guy, HC Leanda Guy.
Class 41: 1st Lehane Robinson, 2nd Lehane Robinson.
Outstanding Exhibit Felting: Flo Pemberton.
Class 42 - Hand Knitting Adult: 1st Jenny Moar, 2nd Jenny Moar.
Class 43 - Infant/Child Article 3 Piece: No entries.
Class 44: 1st Rose Coure, 2nd Yvonne Robards.
Class 45 - Knitting Using Feather Etc Yarn: HC Jill Mitchell.
Class 46/47/48: No entries.
Class 49 - Any Other Item: 1st Cindy Smythe.
Class 50 - Knitting Using Alpaca Fibre: 1st Pauline Glasser, 2nd Pauline Glasser.
Class 51 - Alpaca Natural Colour: 1st Pauline Glasser, 2nd Pauline Glasser.
Class 52 - Item Made Alpaca Yarn: 1st Pauline Glasser, 2nd Pauline Glasser.
Class 53: No entries.
Outstanding Knitting: Cindy Smythe.
Class 54-60: No entries.
Class 62 - Item Made from Recycled Materials: 1st Mary Williams, 2nd Judy Price.
Class 63 - Decorated Egg: 1st Heather Grantham, 2nd Robyn Morrisey.
Class 64 - Quilling: 1st Allan Smith, 2nd Allan Smith.
Class 65: No entries.
Class 66 - Wood Work: 1st Daryl Moran, 2nd Daryl Moran.
Class 66a - Junior Wood Work: 1st Nathan Waterson, 2nd Nathan Waterson, HC Jasmine Kneeves, HC Shane Johnson.
Class 70 - Any Other Article: 1st Nathan Waterson, 2nd Debbie Vercoe.
Outstanding Exhibit: Allan Smith.
Class 71 - Patchwork Quilting/Applique Hand: 1st Lyn Eggleton, 2nd Trish Collett.
Class 72 - Applique Machine: 1st Lyn Eggleton, 2nd Mary Williams.
Class 73 - Patchwork: 1st Jill Mitchell.
Class 74 - Quilt Small: 1st Mary Williams, 2nd Anne Carter.
Class 75 - Quilt Domestic Machine: 1st Lyn Eggleton.
Class 76: No entries.
Class 77 - Quilt Commercial: 1st Adriana Todd, 2nd Tracey Wilks.
Class 78 - Patchwork: 1st Jill Mitchell, 2nd Trish Collett.
Class 79 - Bag: 1st Jill Mitchell.
Class 80 - Any Other Item: 1st Lyn Eggleton, 2nd Mary Williams.
Patchwork Quilt Applique Outstanding Exhibit: Lyn Eggleton.
Class 81: 1st Heather Grantham.
Class 83: 1st Lisa Beadman.
Class 84: 1st Nyssa Lissniak, 2nd Nyssa Lissniak.
Class 85-86: No entries.
Class 87: 1st Jill Mitchell, 2nd Lyn Eggleton.
Class 88: No entries.
Class 89: 1st Heather Grantham.
Class 90: 1st Jill Mitchell, 2nd Jill Mitchell, HC Lyn Eggleton.
Class 91: 1st Flo Pemberton.
Outstanding Exhibit 83/91: Lisa Beadman.
Class 98: 1st Jill Mitchell.
Class 104 - Junior Lego Under 12yrs: 1st Marcus Guy 2nd Marcus Moore, HC Patrick Moore, HC Travis Smidt, HC Toby Smidt, HC Jack Morrow, HC Samuel Morrow.
Class 104a - Joint Effort: 1st Grace and Harrison Rogers, 2nd Hugh and Darcy Anderson.
Class 117: 1st Riley Smidt, 2nd Brody Hayward.
Class 105: 1st Grace Rogers, 2nd Pippa Brown.
Class 106: 1st Eliana Jackson, 2nd Addison Brown.
Class 108: 1st Eva Guy, 2nd Eva Guy.
Class 114: 1st Millie Lloyd.
Class 115: 1st Emily Hyde, 2nd Poppy Farrel.
Outstanding Exhibit: Emily Hyde.
Class 116 -127: No Exhibits.
Class 128: 1st Jessica Hyde, 2nd Montana Teare, HC Montana Teare.
Class 129: 1st Riarna Gersekowski, 2nd Molly Wiles.
Oustanding Exhibit: Jessica Hyde.
Class 131: 1st John Heatley, 2nd Lorna Everson.
Class 131a: 1st Shirley Goodfellow, 2nd Pat Worthing, 3rd Moira Lane.
Class 131b: 1st Sigourny Smith, 2nd Amy Head, HC Maddeline Blackadder.
Class 131c: 1st Heather Grantham, 2nd Heather Grantham, 2nd Jamie Lyons, HC Annie Hayward.
Class 133: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 134: 1st Tain Ross, 2nd Jennifer McGaw, HC Tain Ross.
Class 135: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 137: Equal 1st Tian Ross, Equal 1st Marie Tunks, 2nd Lorna Spinks, HC Val Ebeling.
Class 138: Equal 1st Patricia Perry, Equal 1st Ann Edwards 2nd Flo Kennedy HC Patricia Perry, HC Flo Kennedy, HC Patricia Perry.
Class 139: 1st Sandra Connelly, 2nd Jennifer McGaw, HC Ann Muldoon.
Class 141: 1st Lorna Spinks, 2nd Cindy Smythe, HC Yvonne Robbards.
Class 142: 1st Jennifer McGaw, 2nd Denise Hyde, HC Denise Hyde.
Class 143: 1st Denise Hyde, 2nd Mary Williams.
Class 144: 1st Jennifer McGaw.
Class 145: 1st Ross Rod.
Class 145: 1st Daryl Moran, 2nd Daryl Moran, HC Ann Edwards.
Outstanding Exhibit: Marie Tunks.
Class 148: 1st Helen Ward, 2nd Dougherty Villa, HC Dorothy Ledwidge, Helen Ward.
Class 149: 1st Betty Phelps, 2nd Mary Thurtew.
Class 151: 1st Maria McKinnon.
Class 154: Grafton Aged Care Home
Class 156: 1st Dougherty Villa, Phil Horan, 2nd Jean Magrowski, Helen Ward, HC Joan Marr, Shula Bashra.
Class 157: 1st Doreen Sheehan, 2nd Margaret Jackson.
Class 158: 1st Iris Slingsby, 2nd Iris Slingsby.
Class 159: 1st Phyllis Russell.
Class 161: 1st Ria Connelly.
Class 162: 1st Phyllis Russell, 2nd Joan Marr.
Class 168: 1st Whiddon (Clunts) 2nd Whiddon DSU.
Class 170: 1st Allen Bently, 2nd Allen Bently.
Outstanding Exhibit: Dougherty Villa.
Grand Champion Needle Work: Fay Crispin.
