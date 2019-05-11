Grafton Show scrubs up well

Erin Whalen of Kempsey gives her horse "CJ", a stockhorse, a cuddle after giving him a groom before he goes on show at the Grafton Show.

Erin Whalen of Kempsey gives her horse "CJ", a stockhorse, a cuddle after giving him a groom before he goes on show at the Grafton Show. Adam Hourigan

AN ARMY of young riders, presented to perfection, paraded before the judges at the Grafton Show yesterday, impressing with their proper poses and parading skills.

It's a tough task but the real work starts in the back paddock, according to Kempsey competitor Erin Whalen.

"There's a fair bit of riding and preparation before you come to the show, as well as getting them used to all the rides and the other horses.

"It's just constant riding, putting stuff in the paddock to get them used to it.”

Then you've got to groom them.

"It takes me about three hours to wash him, clip him, plat his hair and get him ready,” Ms Whalen said.

Competing at today's show in the hacking class, her 12-year-old stockhorse, CJ, will be judged on his movement, as well as the rider's position and how the demonstration all comes together.

In the meantime, especially after a wash, he's not averse to a hug.

"He's a good boy,” Ms Whalen laughed. "A bit lazy but he's great.

"It's great to come out here and ride to show off your horse.”

He wasn't the only one getting a wash yesterday, with an array of cattle looking decidedly unimpressed at being given the once-over, one even sporting purple shampoo, before showing their best side in the beef section.

For those looking for a finer hobby which takes even more time, entries are up in many of the craft sections in the pavilion, where there is a wonderful display of sewing, art, cooking and flowers.

Today's show program starts with horses, beef cattle and alpaca judging. The official opening of the show will be at 2pm, with the announcement of junior and senior showgirl titles.

Entertainment will continue with woodchopping from 10am, and tonight the quad bikes and outback spectacular will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display and the infamous demolition derby.

Entry is $15, $10 for students and pensioners and a family pass $35 at the gate.