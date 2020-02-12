Grafton showgirl’s jumping for zone title

COURTNEY King has been around the Grafton Show for her whole life.

But as part of her role as Grafton showgirl, she said a new addition last year piqued her interest.

‘Last year they had a miniature goat section, and I’m a massive goat fan so that was exciting.”

Ms King will travel to Taree to compete for the Zone showgirl title in Taree this weekend, and she said it was a great opportunity to get out and represent the Grafton show.

“We’ve done a bit of preparation and I’ve met a few of the girls, so I’m excited to go,” she said.

Ms King has never missed a show in her 23 years, and has always ridden in showjumping class, and has helped her family run the ring events, organising last year’s Young Farmer’s Challenge.

“I think the show is really important to have,” she said. “Elite athletes get to go out at big sporting events, the show is for people who are in agriculture to strut their stuff.

“And the people who aren’t in agriculture can come along to see it.”

Ms King said that while the lure of being able to represent the area at the Sydney Royal show if she won was amazing, her focus was in representing Grafton.

“Being the Grafton showgirl has been amazing, and while it’s nice for me, I think the role comes back to advocating for your local community.”