Grafton Showground in line for serious facelift

OUT WITH THE OLD: Grafton Show Society vice president Leone Roberts, president Rex Green and Barry Reeves (right) with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (second from left) following the funding announcement for upgrade works at Grafton Showground.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Grafton Show Society vice president Leone Roberts, president Rex Green and Barry Reeves (right) with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (second from left) following the funding announcement for upgrade works at Grafton Showground.

AFTER years of planning and organising, Grafton Showground will soon finally have a shiny new toilet block, hopefully in time for the 150th Grafton Show.

Grafton Showground was allocated $278,039 for some much-needed upgrade works, which will also include new roofs on five cattle sheds and the old tea rooms. Damaged concrete flooring will be replaced, as will timber seating on 10 portable grandstands.

The Grafton Showground’s serious facelift is thanks to more than $600,000 in funding from the NSW Government, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced last month.

“This is part of the Nationals in Government’s coronavirus stimulus package that is supporting local tradies and local jobs,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Our show societies have had to cancel events and that comes at a cost, but this funding will allow them to use the time to upgrade their facilities.”

Grafton Show Society president Rex Green said they will also be applying for more funding in the second round of the $25 million that will be spent over two years to improve showgrounds across the state.

“Our ring lighting hasn’t been upgraded since the 1960s, and we want to upgrade our secretary building, which has a heritage listing and was built in 1882,” he said.

“The last major upgrade of the showground was in 1979, so these works are long overdue.”