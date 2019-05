Grafton Speech and Drama Eisteddfod results

Grafton High students compete in the Grafton Eisteddfod Speech and Drama section at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

Sec 851 - Various Forms - Character Performance in Costume - 16 years & under

1st Paris Delnawaz 86

HC Darian Thompson

Sec 852 - Various Forms - Character Performance in Costume - Open

HC Noah Bottrell

Sec 858 - Various Forms - Dramatic Performance in Costume - Open

1st Tayla Everson 87

HC Darian Thompson

Sec 857 - Various Forms - Dramatic Performance in Costume - 16 years & under

1st Torin Leek 89

VHC Carmen Dundon

HC Jenna Cowling

Sec 885 - Various Forms - Individual Mime - 16 years & under

1st Kate Smith 87

Sec 886 - Various Forms - Individual Mime - Open

1st Noah Bottrell 84

Sec 913 - Plays & Sketches - Duologue in Costume - Open (6 min. limit)

1st Darian Thompson & Kate Smith 91

HC Noah Bottrell & Rogan McGuire

Sec 912 - Plays & Sketches - Duologue in Costume - 16 years & under (6 min. limit)

1st Paris Delnawaz & Zahlia Tibbs 85

HC Brooklyn Paget & Whitney Moon, Jenna Cowling & Duncan Gray

Sec 922 - Plays & Sketches - Group Play, Sketch or Dramatized Scene - Open (15 min. limit)

1st Grafton High School 90

Sec 918 - Plays & Sketches - Group Play, Sketch or Dramatized Scene - 16 years & under

(15 min. limit)

1st Grafton High School (A)88

HC Grafton High School (B)

Sec 924 - Plays & Sketches - Self-Devised Group Play, Sketch or Dramatized Scene - Open

(15 min. limit)

1st Grafton High School Year 11 - 85

Sec 923 - Plays & Sketches - Self-Devised Group Play, Sketch or Dramatized Scene - 16 years & under

(15 min limit)

1st Grafton High School Year 10 - 84

Sec 802 - Verse Speaking - Australian Poet - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper - 88

HC Sieanna Sutherland

Sec 828 - Verse Speaking - Nursery Rhyme in Costume - 8 years & under

1st Flynn Newton 83

Sec 820 - Verse Speaking - Light Verse - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper 88

VHC Siennna Sutherland

HC Alizandra McPherson, Zara Wondergem

Sec 861 - Various Forms - Write and Read Own Poem or Prose - 10 years & under

1st Georgia Simpson 85

Sec 911 - Plays & Sketches - Duologue in Costume - 14 years & under (6 min.limit)

1st Lucy Herring & Rogan McGuire 88

HC Joan Mashiah & Isla Gray

Sec 831 - Prose Speaking - Australian Author - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper 88

Sec 819 - Verse Speaking - Light Verse - 8 years & under

1st Miwa Jongen Tsey 85

HC Flynn Newton

Sec 839 - Prose Speaking - 10 years & under

1st Sieanna Sutherland 85

Sec 884 - Various Forms - Individual Mime - 14 years & under

1st Hope Endean 84

Sec 811 - Verse Speaking - Own Choice - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper 88

VHC Sieanna Sutherland

HC Georgia Simpson

Sec 848 - Various Forms - Character Performance in Costume - 10 years & under

1st Sieanna Sutherland 87

VHC Holly Cooper

HC Zara Wondergem

Sec 889 - Various Forms - Sight Reading - 10 years & under (Text supplied by Adjudicator)

1st Sieanna Sutherland 84

Sec 882 - Various Forms - Individual Mime - 10 years & under

1st Holly Cooper 83

Sec 910 - Plays & Sketches - Duologue in Costume - 12 years & under

1st Daniel Causley & Jocelyn Menzies 83

Sec 812 - Verse Speaking - Own Choice - 12 years & under

1st Riley Newton 85

HC Isla Gray

Sec 862 - Various Forms - Write and Read Own Poem or Prose - 12 years & under

1st Chloe Simpson 85

Sec 909 - Plays & Sketches - Duologue in Costume - 10 years & under

1st Zara Wondergem & Miles Jenkins 88

Sec 849 - Various Forms - Character Performance in Costume - 12 years & under

1st Daniel Causley 85

HC Jocelyn Menzies, Isla Gray

Sec 855 - Various Forms - Dramatic Performance in Costume - 12 years & under

1st Ada Sage 88

Sec 821 - Verse Speaking - Light Verse - 12 years & under

1st Daniel Causley 88

HC Isla Gray

Sec 890 - Various Forms - Sight Reading - 12 years & under (Text supplied by Adjudicator)

1st Isla Gray 84

HC Ada Sage, Jocelyn Menzies

Sec 813 - Verse Speaking - Own Choice - 14 years & under

1st Megan Smith 88 ½

2nd Jamaica Yager 88

HC Bree Irving, Caitlin Grainger, Joan Mashiah

Sec 822 - Verse Speaking - Light Verse - 14 years & under

1st Megan Smith 89 2nd Bree Irving , Jamaica Yager 88

HC Caitlin Grainger, Joan Mashiah

Sec 894 - Various Forms - Radio Announcing (solo) - Open (Text supplied by Adjudicator)

1st Jamaica Yager 85

Sec 856 - Various Forms - Dramatic Performance in Costume - 14 years & under

1st Whitney Moon 86

HC LucyHerring

Sec 841 - Prose Speaking - 14 years & under

1st Megan Smith 86

Sec 850 - Various Forms - Character Performance in Costume - 14 years & under

1stv Rogan McGuire 89

2nd Megan Smith 87

HC Bree Irving, Joan Mashiah, Jamaica Yager

Sec 833 - Prose Speaking - Australian Author - 14 years & under

1st Jamaica Yager 89

HC Caitlin Grainger, Bree Irving

Sec 877 - Various Forms - Spiritual Reading (Own Choice) - 14 years & under

1st Jamaica Yager 82

Sec 804 - Verse Speaking - Australian Poet - 14 years & under

1st Megan Smith 87

HC Bree Irving, Caitlin Grainger, Jamaica Yager

Sec 891 - Various Forms - Sight Reading - 14 years & under (Text supplied by Adjudicator)

1st Megan Smith 89

2nd Jamaica Yager 87

HC Bree Irving, Caitlin Grainger, Joan Mashiah

Sec 896 - SUB-JUNIOR AGGREGATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 10 years & under

Holly Cooper 264

Sec 898 - INTERMEDIATE AGGREGATE CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

Megan Smith 359 ½

Scholarships

Overall Excellence - Junior Scholarship - (13 years & under) Holly Cooper

CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY - $100.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Junior Scholarship (13 years & under) Sieanna Sutherland

· CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Overall Excellence - Senior Scholarship (14 years & over) Megan Smith

CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY + $150.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Senior Scholarship (14 years & over) Kate Smith

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00