Grafton speedway car owner takes out NSW title

HOT DUO: Grafton car owner Noel Clark with driver Steve Jordan after they took out the NSW Production Sedan State Title at Gilgandra.

HOT DUO: Grafton car owner Noel Clark with driver Steve Jordan after they took out the NSW Production Sedan State Title at Gilgandra. Crashy's Photos

SPEEDWAY: Contesting a trio of title events together this season, Clarence Valley racecar owner Noel Clarke and driver Steve Jordan proved that they were a force to be reckoned with last weekend at Gilgandra Speedway.

The pair combined well to clinch a comfortable NSW Production Sedan State Title victory.

After buying a VZ Holden Commodore before the season with the plan to compete in the Kings Royal support event with Todd Doyle, offering a ride to leading Super Sedan racer Jordan was a logical choice for Clarke.

Racing a limited schedule in recent seasons because of budget constraints, Jordan wasted no time in agreeing to race the car, and to say that he was throwing himself in the deep end would be an understatement, with his first ever outing in a Production Sedan at the Australian National Title at Maryborough Speedway.

Proving that experience counts for a lot when it comes to adjusting to a new car and class, Jordan impressed from the outset, qualifying 10th fastest in practice, which was the first time he had actually sat in the car. After some mechanical teething issues in their opening heat race, the team made amends in heat race two, only to become involved in a racing incident in their third and final heat race.

Returning to the track the following night with new resolve, Jordan won his opening heat race and delivered a great performance in the B main, coming from towards the rear of the field to place fourth, therefore earning a spot in the feature race. With Jordan having impressively made his way up to fifth place, the team's National Title hopes were unfortunately dashed when his right rear tyre sustained a puncture.

Travelling to Kingaroy Speedway for the Queensland Title just a week later, Jordan and Clarke slightly missed the setup during their opening heat race, but a win and a third in their remaining two heat races saw them qualify sixth for the 40-lap feature race. Making his way up to third during the opening 10 laps of the non-stop distance, Jordan had limited passing opportunities, retaining his position and reaching the podium in third.

While they hadn't originally planned to attend the NSW Title, Clarke was happy to oblige when Jordan put in the request, with the Queensland-based racer not having visited the track since 2006, when he was leading the NSW Super Sedan Title and was unfortunately taken out by a lapped car, leaving him with unfinished business at the Central Western NSW track.

Qualifying on the inside of the second row for the 30-lap feature race, by virtue of two third-place finishes and a second during his earlier heat races, Jordan managed to pip pole-sitter Stuart Fawcett, who also runs a Noel Clarke-built NESRE engine and ended up placing third, for second place at the halfway distance, before stealing the lead from Daniel Henshaw with 10 laps remaining.

Jordan could not be stopped in the closing third of the race, finally managing to capitalise on his pace and going on to claim the NSW crown.

"Full credit has to go to Noel (Clarke), whose hard work on the car certainly paid off; I'm rapt to have clinched the NSW Title win for him,” Jordan said.

"I was definitely a little bit hesitant during my first outing in the car at the National Title, but as soon as I got some laps under my belt my confidence grew. We've definitely had the pace to challenge for the win in each of the titles we've contested, so to pull it off just before the end of the season is great.”

First becoming involved with speedway as a driver in Junior Sedans, Clarke eventually made the decision to step away from driver duties, spending his time crewing ever since.

Venturing into the world of car ownership this season with the VZ Holden Commodore that he fitted with a NESRE engine, Clarke couldn't be happier with season's results.