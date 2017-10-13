Grafton Sporting Car Club devastated after break-in

THE Grafton Sporting Car Club are struggling to come to terms with the break-in of their canteen and office, but it's the theft of the club's photo albums - decades of club history - that has baffled them.

Club president Graham Merry said the club's treasurer noticed the gate was open on Monday, when it was discovered the club had been ransacked.

"Thieves had broken into the administration office down in the paddock through the back door, destroying both of the bolts that were holding it closed, and had taken all of the radios, some 15 or 16 of them, as well as some other stuff like drinks and loose change and there were some photo albums that were taken too.

"Then they came up to the canteen, and cut the mesh around the window and forced it open and entered the canteen and stole steak and burger patties and eggs and all of the sauces and a large quantity of soft drinks.

"After they did all that they wrote sorry in egg on the stainless steel worktop and then left."

DEVASTATED: Grafton Sporting Car Club members Dick Hughes, Graham Merry and Rodger Evans look at the sorry that was written in egg in their canteen after a recent break-in. Jarrard Potter

Mr Merry said he couldn't understand why anyone would break in and graffiti an apology in egg.

"The most upsetting thing is it may have been someone who came here as a spectator and decided to come back and work us over," he said.

"The loss of the stuff is important, the radios and things can be replaced under insurance, but the photo albums are irreplaceable. If we don't get those back we've lost 40 to 50 years of photographic history of events at Mountain View."

Anyone with information can contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.