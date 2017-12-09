Grafton sprinter on silver streak in Adelaide

ATHLETICS: "Stay calm and do well.”

While they are simple words on their own, together it is a message of powerful positivity that plays on continuous loop in the head of Grafton sprinter Grayson Reimer as he steps up to take his mark.

And it is a message that worked to full effect as the Grafton Public School student returned from the Pacific School Games this week with two silver medals.

Reimer finished second in the country in the Primary Schools 100m sprint before backing it up with a second place as part of the NSW 4x100m relay team.

The 12-year-old sprinter ran a blazing 12.31 seconds in the final of the 100m sprint to miss out by only millimetres to NSW teammate Lachie Wood.

"I would have just been happy to make the final, and I did that, and then after that everything was just a bonus,” Reimer said. "I was really nervous ahead of the final but when the gun went off I just ran as hard as I could.”

The young runner had to show plenty of composure on the blocks after a false start broke the concentration of all runners before the 100m final.

"I was so far behind in the final, I was coming like eighth. I just ran as fast as I could and at the end I only just made that second place,” he said. "I was happy to see another NSW runner take the win but I would have liked to win the gold.

"I am so happy about getting the medals, and it was just a good experience.”

Reimer also ran in the final of the 200m sprint, finishing a gallant fourth place in 24.98 seconds.

After returning from the Games in Adelaide, Reimer was named Grafton Public School's Sportsman of the Year and North Coast Zone Athletics Age Champion.

"It is a bit surreal, but I think there is always going to be someone better than me,” Reimer said. "That is what keeps me pushing to be better than I am now.”

Also a keen rugby league player, Reimer has been scouted by the Brisbane Broncos to join their Gold Coast Development Squad in 2018.