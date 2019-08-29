Grafton star claims swag of medals at World Championships

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours for her successful trip to Thailand for the World Championships this month.

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours for her successful trip to Thailand for the World Championships this month. Nicole Lloyd

DRAGON BOATING: Tyler Hogden returned from the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships this week with some extra item in her luggage in the form of a bronze and two silver medals.

The 16-year-old star booked her spot in the Australian Auroras junior team last year and she made her presence felt across three different age groups in Thailand.

"It was good experience, I was the drummer for the under-24s, juniors and the premiers. It was very different to regattas I normally go to,” Hogden said.

Tyler's mother Nicole Hogden couldn't make the trip but if it wasn't for her curious nature, Tyler may never have participated in the sport.

"She first got into it through me, I used to see a sign on the bridge and one day five years ago I finally decided to try it,” Nicole said. "As soon as Tyler turned 12 she got started, my son Mackenzie joined and next will be my third child Jake, who turns 12 in February.”

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours ahead of her trip to Thailand for the World Championships where she won a number of medals.

Nicole was incredibly happy with her daughter's efforts as Australia put in a great performance in Thailand.

"I'm very proud. I think a very exciting way for her to have her first trip overseas,” Nicole said. "It's a sport with no age barrier, it's very inclusive. Australia came second in the medal tally so I'm pretty proud of the country as well as my daughter.”

Tyler enjoyed the atmosphere at her first World Championships as well as her first trip out of the country.

"That was my first time overseas. It was great to have it here, it added more competition because Thailand don't usually leave the country for dragon boating events,” Tyler said. "They won in the junior category and it was very exciting to congratulate them as winners.”

The young star soaked up the culture of the southeast Asian country.

"It was an amazing experience, we stayed at rural village and went to a Thai Buddhist temple,” she said.

Tyler will now set her sights on a return to the Australian Auroras team ahead of the next World Championships that are expected to take place in Hong Kong.

"Hopefully, I can get to the next one in a couple of years. I want to try out as a sweeper,” she said.