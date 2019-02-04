Grafton store smashed by intruders

BREAK IN: Grafton police are reviewing CCTV footage following a violent break in at a Grafton store.

BREAK IN: Grafton police are reviewing CCTV footage following a violent break in at a Grafton store. TREVOR VEALE

INTRUDERS smashed windows and ransacked the office of a Grafton landscaping store over the weekend.

MI Organics was broken into on Friday night. The invaders smashed the front door, windows and computers in the main office and attempted to get into a safe using an angle grinder.

Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said police are today reviewing CCTV footage and testing blood found at the scene.

She said drinks taken from the fridge appear to be the only items stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.