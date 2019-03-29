Grafton student praised at TAFE NSW Excellence Awards

CONGRATULATIONS: TAFE NSW Grafton student Steven Green has been recognised at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards in Kurri Kurri, winning two awards.

THE academic achievement and positive work ethic of Grafton student Steven Green was recognised at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards in Kurri Kurri with two awards.

Mr Green, who completed Certificate III in Commercial Cookery at TAFE NSW Grafton in 2018, was announced as the winner of both the Tourism and Experience Services Student of the Year and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at a gala awards ceremony at the Hunter Valley Hotel Academy.

Now working as a chef at Toast Espresso in Grafton, Mr Green said TAFE NSW has inspired his career direction and each new lesson made him even passionate than the last. His plans for the future are to keep bettering himself in his job and increase his knowledge at work.

"To anyone who is unsure about expanding on their education through TAFE NSW, you will be surprised by what you can actually do and you never know what opportunities will come from it,” he said.

"I felt like I was behind my peers early on but the fact I have improved so much is a reflection on TAFE NSW, they caught me up to speed.

"I am so excited and shocked to have won these awards, it feels quite surreal.”

TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George commended Mr Green for his commitment and dedication which he has shown to his studies.

"Steven has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the learning and assessment process and the application of this learning into his workplace,” she said.

"He has proven to be a willing and engaging student and has shown leadership qualities and maturity by mentoring younger trainees and helping them to complete assigned tasks.

"Steven's success is further proof that TAFE NSW has the greatest range of courses available which gives our students a head-start in their pursuit of exciting careers. It also delivers on our commitment to train the workforce leaders of the future when, where and how it suits them.”