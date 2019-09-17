Grafton students pay the price to back school fundraiser

GRAFTON High Student paid the ultimate price yesterday for a cause close to their hearts.

Year 12 students put themselves up for auction to be bought by students and teachers and become personal assistants for a day, in a fundraiser for the end of year formal.

Auctioneer Dave Dart from Elders Real Estate Grafton plus Elders spotters in the crowd helped get the best price for students.

The starting price for each student was $5 with a maximum of $50 for individuals and $80 for teams of two.

School Captain Ben Luxton said the auction ran each year for the Year 12 formal.

"It raises money for all the Year 12s to go to the formal so they don't have to pay as much for the tickets and so we can book the venue and get food and all that," he said.

Ben said the elaborate outfits the students donned for the occasion were a way of "advertising" themselves, showing off their garish style before their purchaser was able to decide their costume next Wednesday.

Not only are the buyers the decider of their personal assistant's outfit, they can task them with anything they desire.

Ben was sure his maths teacher paid top price for him and joked he may be teaching classes next week.